Top Senate Republican Says Scholz Affirmed Nord Stream 2 Not To Go Ahead If Russia Invades

Published February 09, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he received assurances from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that if Russia invades Ukraine the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not go forward.

"He (Scholz) confirmed that if the invasion occurs, Nord Stream 2 will not go forward," McConnell said at a presser, adding that the promise came when the two men had dinner together on Monday night in Washington.

McConnell also repeated his call from the previous week for President Joe Biden to impose major economic sanctions on Russia immediately, before any incursion into Ukraine took place rather than after such an event.

"The president has all the authority he needs. He needs to decide the timing. I think it will be a serious deterrent if it is executed before the invasion, not after," the Senate Minority Leader said.

Also on Monday, Scholz told CNN that Russia would suffer a very high price with high impact on its economy if it invaded Ukraine. But he did not mention Nord Stream 2 when discussing these steps.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of preparing to invade Ukraine. Moscow has described the accusations as fabricated excuses to justify a NATO military build-up in the region.

