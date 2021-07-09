Top senator wants Dems ready to fill a Supreme Court vacancy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Senate's top Democrat told colleagues Friday they should brace for heavy work into the summer recess, including potentially filling a Supreme Court vacancy, adding to the considerable pressure on Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

In a letter to fellow Democrats, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer laid out a packed schedule for July, mainly focused on a pair of massive infrastructure bills being negotiated in Congress -- a key part of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda.

"Senators should be prepared for the possibility of working long nights, weekends, and remaining in Washington into the previously-scheduled August state work period," Schumer said, referring to lawmakers' time away from Washington.

But the senator from New York also addressed the sensitive issue of the high court, and the possibility that Biden may soon be presented with the opportunity to nominate a new justice.

"As always, Senate Democrats stand ready to expeditiously fill any potential vacancies on the Supreme Court should they arise," Schumer said.

While Schumer's letter did not mention the 82-year-old Breyer by name, the remark will be interpreted as a senior lawmaker nudging the justice towards retirement.

Breyer, a Bill Clinton nominee, joined the nine-member court in 1994 and is now its oldest justice.

As the latest term wound down in June, progressives were loudly encouraging him to retire during the summer recess.

Given the court's current 6-3 conservative makeup, they argued, it was important to assure Biden can safeguard at least one of the remaining liberal seats.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell turned up the heat in June when he said his party would block any Biden Supreme Court nominees if Republicans regain Senate control in the 2022 midterm elections.

The justices are appointed for life, which is supposed to guarantee their independence.

But they are chosen by the president of the day and confirmed by the Senate, a process which makes their rise to the bench inherently political.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump got three nominees confirmed to the court, including 48-year-old conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett.

When justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a progressive icon, died less than two months before the 2020 election, Republicans whipped through confirmation of Barrett, cementing the court's conservative majority.

The court's next term begins in October, with the hot-button issues of abortion and gun rights on the docket.