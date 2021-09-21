UrduPoint.com

Top Serbian Diplomat, Indian Leadership Discuss Options To Boost Cooperation - New Delhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:46 PM

Top Serbian Diplomat, Indian Leadership Discuss Options to Boost Cooperation - New Delhi

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic has discussed with high-ranking Indian officials opportunities to increase cooperation between the countries in a number of areas, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals and IT, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic has discussed with high-ranking Indian officials opportunities to increase cooperation between the countries in a number of areas, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals and IT, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The talks took place during Selakovic's two-day official visit to India, which began on Sunday. The Serbian minister met with Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as well as Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi.

"They also expressed satisfaction at continuation of high level exchanges between the two countries, and discussed opportunities for enhancing collaboration in sectors like agriculture, food processing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT & ITeS, heavy engineering, machinery & equipment, infrastructure and construction," the statement added.

Additionally, the sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on further consolidating and deepening ties, and agreed, among other things, to hold the next rounds of the Foreign Office Consultations and Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in the next few months.

The agenda also included efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, the sides welcomed finalizing mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by each others' authorities, which will promote travel for business and trade purposes.

Related Topics

India Foreign Office Exchange Business Agriculture Visit Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientif ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientific research in American Univer ..

4 minutes ago
 Date to file annual income tax will not be extende ..

Date to file annual income tax will not be extended, warns FBR

4 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

1 minute ago
 Five day polio campaign launched in Harnai

Five day polio campaign launched in Harnai

2 minutes ago
 Court testifies witness in LNG reference against S ..

Court testifies witness in LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

2 minutes ago
 Uganda set to host University World Cup Rugby Seve ..

Uganda set to host University World Cup Rugby Sevens qualifiers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.