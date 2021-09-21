Top Serbian Diplomat, Indian Leadership Discuss Options to Boost Cooperation - New Delhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic has discussed with high-ranking Indian officials opportunities to increase cooperation between the countries in a number of areas, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals and IT, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The talks took place during Selakovic's two-day official visit to India, which began on Sunday. The Serbian minister met with Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as well as Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi.

"They also expressed satisfaction at continuation of high level exchanges between the two countries, and discussed opportunities for enhancing collaboration in sectors like agriculture, food processing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT & ITeS, heavy engineering, machinery & equipment, infrastructure and construction," the statement added.

Additionally, the sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on further consolidating and deepening ties, and agreed, among other things, to hold the next rounds of the Foreign Office Consultations and Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in the next few months.

The agenda also included efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, the sides welcomed finalizing mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by each others' authorities, which will promote travel for business and trade purposes.