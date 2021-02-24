UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Serbian Diplomat Slams European Parliament's Call For Recognition Of Kosovo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:56 PM

Top Serbian Diplomat Slams European Parliament's Call for Recognition of Kosovo

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Wednesday condemned the European Parliament for its call on EU member states to recognize Kosovo, saying it was against European laws

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Wednesday condemned the European Parliament for its call on EU member states to recognize Kosovo, saying it was against European laws.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee adopted a report in which it appealed to the European nations which have not recognized the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic to do so.

"The EU, although the majority of its members have recognized self-proclaimed Kosovo, as a political entity, has been trying for years to at least formally adhere to the position of status neutrality, and the call of European Parliament rapporteur Viola von Cramon-Taubadel to the five member states to recognize the self-proclaimed 'Kosovo' is a gross violation of the existing practice of Brussels," Selakovic said, as cited by the Serbian Foreign Ministry's statement.

The minister noted that the parliament's report appeared to be a "personal lobbying initiative" of von Cramon, a German politician and the parliament's rapporteur on relations to the Western Balkans.

Besides, he recalled that the Belgrade-Pristina negotiations, mediated by the EU and based on the principle of status neutrality, were the only way to resolve the tensions between the two parties.

Albanians in Kosovo broke away from Serbia after conducting a campaign of terror against Serbs and other nationalities living there and after NATO forces undertook a 78-day military campaign in 1999 against what was then SR Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro.

Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Belgrade on February 17, 2008. Ever since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and some other states, have rejected Kosovar independence.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Russia China Parliament German Brussels Belgrade Independence Serbia February From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

15 minutes ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

21 minutes ago

Vaccinated Spain pensioners revel in rare theatre ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s tour guides embody U ..

60 minutes ago

NCOC removes conditions on work from home, commerc ..

3 minutes ago

Japan envoy inaugurates re-expansion Primary Schoo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.