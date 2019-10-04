Top Shiite cleric urges Iraq govt to heed protesters

(@imziishan)

Iraq's revered Shiite spiritual leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani on Friday endorsed the protests engulfing the country, and called on the government to heed them "before it's too late

Karbala, Iraq APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Iraq's revered Shiite spiritual leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani on Friday endorsed the protests engulfing the country, and called on the government to heed them "before it's too late." Speaking through a representative, Sistani said the government "must do what it can to improve public services, find work for the unemployed, endclientelism, deal with the corruption issue and send those implicated in it toprison".