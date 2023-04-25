UrduPoint.com

Top Slovak Lawmaker Warns Against Raising Ukraine's NATO Membership Hopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 10:50 AM

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Slovak parliamentary speaker Boris Kollar has cautioned NATO against giving Ukraine false hopes about a prompt accession, after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed all allies were in favor of accepting Kiev into the alliance.

On Friday, Stoltenberg said that Kiev's future was in the Euro-Atlantic family and that all member states had agreed that "Ukraine will become a NATO member." The Russian Foreign Ministry said the alliance was dangling the much-coveted membership before Ukraine to get it to go all out against Russia.

"A country in the midst of a military conflict cannot possibly join NATO. It is unacceptable. I think it would never be ratified by the member states. It is very irresponsible to raise false hopes about it," Kollar was quoted as saying by Slovak news website teraz.

The lawmaker explained to the media on the sidelines of a European conference of parliamentary speakers in Prague that Ukraine joining NATO before it could settle things with Russia would trigger the collective defense clause. He said there would be no objections if there were peace in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in late September 2022 that Kiev was applying for fast-track membership to NATO. Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement then, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy, but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.

