UrduPoint.com

Top South African Diplomat To Raise Trade, Tourism In Talks With Russia's Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Top South African Diplomat to Raise Trade, Tourism in Talks With Russia's Lavrov

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told Sputnik she will raise trade and tourism at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to the African continent in the coming weeks.

"We have agreed that we must review the joint commission that exists as a political forum between the two ministries and look at the various items that remain unresolved, particularly around some of the tariff, issues on trade," Pandor said in an interview.

The minister said South Africa was looking to bolster people-to-people interactions, including tourism and student exchanges.

"We would like to see greater people-to-people exchange and of course greater tourism into South Africa by Russian tourists, so we do not have enough as yet," she said.

She praised the quality of training offered to African students at Russian universities and a strong scientific cooperation that exists between South Africa and Russia, particularly in space research.

"We have a number who are training in Russian universities. We'd like to see that number increase because we have seen that the product is very, very good, the skills that are coming out of that training, and we wish to continue collaboration in science, which is very strong, particularly in space science and astronomy sciences," Pandor said.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Student Visit South Africa

Recent Stories

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

55 seconds ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

1 hour ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.