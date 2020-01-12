SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) South Korean Army Chief of Staff Suh Wook is expected to be in the United States for an official visit over the next week to hold talks with his US counterparts on the current state the bilateral alliance, South Korean media reported.

According to the KBS broadcaster, Suh will specifically examine the United States Army Futures Command to learn more about how Washington uses technology to modernize its army's defense capacity.

The limelight of US-South Korean defense relations has recently been on Seoul contemplating whether or not to send troops to join the US-led international patrol coalition in the Persian Gulf. While the final decision has not yet been voiced, many see it as a bargain chip option for Seoul to mitigate the abrupt increase of its spending on US troops stationed in South Korea ” something the two countries have long disagreed about.