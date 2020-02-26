Top Spain diplomat 'horrified' at Holocaust-themed carnival parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spain's foreign minister on Wednesday condemned a carnival parade featuring gun-toting Nazis and lines of dancing Jewish victims, a day after Israel's ambassador expressed outrage over the spectacle

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Spain's foreign minister on Wednesday condemned a carnival parade featuring gun-toting Nazis and lines of dancing Jewish victims, a day after Israel's ambassador expressed outrage over the spectacle.

The display, which also featured a parade float designed like a gas chamber, was the second such incident this week after a Belgian town earned a stiff rebuke from the European Commission.

Their weekend carnival parade featured floats with anti-Semitic caricatures showing Jews with hooked noses, obsessed with money and dressed up like insects.

The Spanish parade was the climax of carnival festivities in Campo de Criptana, a small town near Madrid.

Images on Twitter showed dozens of people in full Nazi-style regalia and others wearing the striped pyjamas worn by concentration camp prisoners.

Children were dressed in the yellow Star of David that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi-occupied areas.

On top of one float, a woman in Nazi uniform could be seen gyrating alongside a model Doberman under two giant chimneys. Elsewhere a line of Jewish victims in red hot-pants and bustiers with a gunshot wound to the heart danced with Israeli-style flags.

The footage and images quickly sparked a furious backlash.

There were widespread expressions of revulsion both online and off.

"Horrified at the carnival parade in Campo de Criptana," Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya wrote on her official Twitter account.

"I totally reject any trivialisation of the Holocaust," she added.

"Following contact with the organisers, they have apologised to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain. It is essential to keep teaching about the memory of the Holocaust."