Top Spanish Court Rules Against Pardoning Catalan Politicians Sentenced for Sedition

Spain's Supreme Court has found no grounds to justify the pardoning of twelve Catalan politicians sentenced after the illegal independence referendum in 2017, the court said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Spain's Supreme Court has found no grounds to justify the pardoning of twelve Catalan politicians sentenced after the illegal independence referendum in 2017, the court said on Wednesday.

"The court that considered the case of the 'process' [a set of social and political events aimed at achieving independence] reported a negative attitude towards granting any form of pardon, partial or full, to twelve people convicted of the crime of sedition, embezzlement of public funds and insubordination, since it did not see considerations of justice, equality and public utility that would justify the application of a measure of pardon," the court stated on its official website.

According to the court, the principle of "proportionality of sentences" was not violated. In addition, there is no evidence or sign of remorse on the part of the convicted, and requests for pardon were submitted by third parties. According to the court, the reasons stated in favor of the full or partial change of the punishment are not justified, since those sentenced consider themselves political prisoners who initiated actions aimed at undermining the constitutional order, disrupting the normal functioning of institutions, and imposing their own opinion on the rest of the citizens.

The final decision on the pardon must be made by the Spanish government.

The Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made it clear that he does not rule out a positive decision on the pardon.

"There is time for punishment and time for concord" Sanchez said on Wednesday in the parliament, adding that the Spanish government will opt for peaceful coexistence.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court sentenced twelve Catalan politicians and activists for organizing an unauthorized referendum on independence and issuing a unilateral declaration of independence. Nine people were found guilty of the mutiny and received sentences ranging from nine to thirteen years in prison. Three of them were found guilty of insubordination and sentenced to fines.