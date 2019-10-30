(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Spanish Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to look into Madrid 's complaint against Catalonia's bid to shape its external relations, putting the action plan on hold.

The separatist cabinet passed a bill in June that allowed the region to draft its own "strategic plan of exterior action and relations with the European Union for 2019-2020."

The Spanish court has ordered to "suspend the validity and application" of the legislation, which referred to Catalonia as a "country.

" Madrid argued that it had the sole right to conduct foreign policy.

The rivals have 20 days to argue their case in court. The central Spanish government has asked the Catalan cabinet to change the plan to reflect the region's status as autonomy, but it refused.

Spain imposed direct rule on Catalonia after it declared independence in 2017. Madrid shut all Catalan overseas missions but regional leaders reopened them unilaterally in summer 2018, and Madrid is seeking for a court permit to shut those offices.