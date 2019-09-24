(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Spain 's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to uphold exhumation of dictator Francisco Franco's remains after his family challenged the decision.

"The Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to completely reject the appeal filed by Francisco Franco's family over the exhumation of his remains," the court said in a statement.

A panel of six justices unanimously backed the exhumation, which has been promised by the Socialist government of Pedro Sanchez.

Prime Minister Sanchez called the ruling a "great victory" in a tweet, saying the remains would be moved to El Pardo cemetery in Madrid, the burial place of his wife.

Franco, who ruled the country from 1939 until his death in 1975, was interred in a basilica in the Valley of the Fallen, alongside thousands of civil war victims.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said Spain was the only democracy where a dictator's remains were kept in a mausoleum. The remains will be moved to a new place "as soon as possible," she added.