UrduPoint.com

Top Spanish Diplomat Promises To Visit Kiev Amid Ukrainian Fears Of Russian Invasion

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Top Spanish Diplomat Promises to Visit Kiev Amid Ukrainian Fears of Russian Invasion

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares agreed on Tuesday to visit Kiev at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba via telephone conversation, the Spanish Foreign Ministry's press service said earlier today

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares agreed on Tuesday to visit Kiev at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba via telephone conversation, the Spanish Foreign Ministry's press service said earlier today.

The phone call took place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Spanish-Ukrainian diplomatic relations, according to the Ministry's press release.

"The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has invited his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, to make an official trip to Kiev during a phone call between the two foreign affairs ministers this morning. Jose Manuel Albares expressed his interest in making such a visit and hopes to set a convenient date for both of them," the Ministry said, adding that "Jose Manuel Albares confirmed to his counterpart Spain's firm commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to the principle of the peaceful resolution of disputes.

"

The ministers also agreed to contribute to a de-escalation of tensions within the framework of NATO and the OSCE, according to the Ministry.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Kiev Spain Border

Recent Stories

Canadian envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan sit ..

Canadian envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

30 seconds ago
 Aid Agencies Demand UNSC Action to Protect Civilia ..

Aid Agencies Demand UNSC Action to Protect Civilians, Cease Hostilities in Myanm ..

32 seconds ago
 CPEC given new dimension to Pak-China ties: Masood ..

CPEC given new dimension to Pak-China ties: Masood

33 seconds ago
 Turkmenistan's Deputy FM calls on COAS, discuss bi ..

Turkmenistan's Deputy FM calls on COAS, discuss bilateral cooperation projects

35 seconds ago
 Kashmir Day to be observed with enthusiasm in Ziar ..

Kashmir Day to be observed with enthusiasm in Ziarat: DC Habib

37 seconds ago
 UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Gu ..

UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Guinea-Bissau

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>