Top Spanish Diplomat Promises to Visit Kiev Amid Ukrainian Fears of Russian Invasion

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares agreed on Tuesday to visit Kiev at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba via telephone conversation, the Spanish Foreign Ministry's press service said earlier today.

The phone call took place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Spanish-Ukrainian diplomatic relations, according to the Ministry's press release.

"The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has invited his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, to make an official trip to Kiev during a phone call between the two foreign affairs ministers this morning. Jose Manuel Albares expressed his interest in making such a visit and hopes to set a convenient date for both of them," the Ministry said, adding that "Jose Manuel Albares confirmed to his counterpart Spain's firm commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to the principle of the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The ministers also agreed to contribute to a de-escalation of tensions within the framework of NATO and the OSCE, according to the Ministry.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.