Top Spanish Prosecutor Opens Probe Into Coronavirus Deaths in Nursing Homes

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The office of Spain's chief prosecutor said Wednesday it had opened 110 criminal cases at the request of relatives whose elderly died from coronavirus in nursing homes.

Care homes emerged as the epicenter of the infection in Spain, with a reported 16,500 patients dying there since March, according to the TVE news channel. There is no official figure.

The country's total deaths have reached 24,275.

The prosecutor general's office said 42 probes had been launched into nursery home deaths in Madrid and 24 in the northeastern region of Catalonia. Several lawsuits were filed by political parties.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced this week a plan to ease the lockdown after the infection peak passed. Spain remains the world's second worst-affected country in terms of confirmed cases and virus-related deaths.