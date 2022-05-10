UrduPoint.com

Top Sri Lankan Policeman Attacked By Mob

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Top Sri Lankan policeman attacked by mob

A mob assaulted a top Sri Lankan police officer and torched his vehicle near the prime minister's official residence in the capital Colombo on Tuesday, authorities said

Senior Deputy Inspector-General Deshabandu Tennakoon, the highest-ranking officer in Colombo "required emergency treatment and has returned home," a senior police official told AFP.

He said reinforcements rushed to the area and fired warning shots to rescue the officer who came under attack despite a nationwide curfew after widespread unrest on Monday.

The officer was responsible for security arrangements in the capital on Monday when pro-government activists launched an assault against peaceful demonstrators demanding the resignation of the president.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who quit as prime minister on Monday, had to be brought out of his residence by security forces before dawn the following morning after thousands tried to storm the building overnight.

Deshabandu was in civilian clothing and had two officers with him when he was assaulted, with the angry mob accusing him of supporting pro-government activists.

