UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top-starred Chef Alain Ducasse To Leave Paris Restaurant

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:48 PM

Top-starred chef Alain Ducasse to leave Paris restaurant

Alain Ducasse, the French chef with the most Michelin stars in the world, is leaving the restaurant of luxury Paris hotel Plaza Athenee that has been his base for more than two decades and where he developed his ground-breaking "naturalness" approach to cuisine

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Alain Ducasse, the French chef with the most Michelin stars in the world, is leaving the restaurant of luxury Paris hotel Plaza Athenee that has been his base for more than two decades and where he developed his ground-breaking "naturalness" approach to cuisine.

Ducasse, 64, who has picked up 21 stars in his career, was lately known for his radical decision to quit using two staples of French cooking: meat and butter.

He remodelled the kitchen around fish, grains and vegetables, and it proved another huge hit with critics, pointing towards a new direction for French haute cuisine.

His award-winning pastry chef Jessica Prealpato took an even more radical step by applying the ethos to desserts.

"La desseralite" meant very little sugar and ingenious concepts such as freeze-drying fruits in vinegar to draw out their flavours.

The Dorchester Group, which runs Plaza Athenee, did not give a reason for their decision to part ways, but confirmed they will continue to collaborate at their other restaurants, le Meurice in Paris and The Dorchester in London.

A spokesman said Ducasse's "naturalness" campaign had "left its mark on the history of gastronomy".

The move comes as haute cuisine prepares to emerge from an unprecedented hibernation caused by the pandemic, with top restaurants in western Europe robbed of their ultra-rich, globe-trotting clientele.

During the pandemic, Ducasse sought to bring his cuisine to the people, offering takeaway dishes at around 22 Euros.

Related Topics

World Europe Hotel London Paris From Top

Recent Stories

New Media Academy launches second Faris Al Muhtawa ..

6 minutes ago

Czech apology over NATO's 1999 Yugoslavia bombing

14 seconds ago

US to Maintain Presence at Keflavik Air Base in Ic ..

16 seconds ago

Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Message of Supp ..

17 seconds ago

Steps under way to resolve expats' issues at grass ..

19 seconds ago

All concerned departments alert to deal with any u ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.