Top stars Poised for Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo on January 17

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) AlUla is preparing to host the 2025 edition of the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament, featuring world-class competition among the sport’s leading stars January 17 and 18. This year’s edition of the tournament promises a top-notch sporting gathering packed with surprises.

The tournament will take place at the AlFursan Equestrian Village, nestled within the stunning natural landscape of the ancient oasis city.

Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, the only global organized desert polo competition, stands out as a premier sporting and community event in Saudi Arabia and a must-go destination for equestrian and event enthusiasts with elite professional polo players set to compete for prestigious awards.

The tournament is expected to draw a large global audience, alongside royal dignitaries, senior figures, and polo sport enthusiasts, further solidifying AlUla’s status as a leading international destination for prestigious cultural and sporting events.