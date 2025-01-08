Open Menu

Top Stars Poised For Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo On January 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Top stars Poised for Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo on January 17

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) AlUla is preparing to host the 2025 edition of the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament, featuring world-class competition among the sport’s leading stars January 17 and 18. This year’s edition of the tournament promises a top-notch sporting gathering packed with surprises.

The tournament will take place at the AlFursan Equestrian Village, nestled within the stunning natural landscape of the ancient oasis city.

Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, the only global organized desert polo competition, stands out as a premier sporting and community event in Saudi Arabia and a must-go destination for equestrian and event enthusiasts with elite professional polo players set to compete for prestigious awards.

The tournament is expected to draw a large global audience, alongside royal dignitaries, senior figures, and polo sport enthusiasts, further solidifying AlUla’s status as a leading international destination for prestigious cultural and sporting events.

Related Topics

Polo Saudi Arabia January Event

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

5 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

11 hours ago
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

12 hours ago
 Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

14 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

14 hours ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

15 hours ago

More Stories From World