Top State of Florida Republicans Buck Trump by Supporting Fracking Ban - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Florida has achieved a bipartisan consensus with top Republicans joining Democrats to back a statewide ban on fracking, sending a message that Democratic presidential candidates can score points by taking a hard-line when visiting the state, the environmental group food and Water Watch said in a press release.

"The top three Trump Republicans in the state - Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Janette Nunez (co-chair of the national "Latinos for Trump" coalition), and the Speaker of the House Jose Oliva - have all expressed their support for a statewide fracking ban," the release said on Friday. "In fact, a fracking ban was a cornerstone of DeSantis' gubernatorial campaign."

If even Trump Republicans can see supporting a ban as sensible environmental policy, "why wouldn't Democratic presidential candidates also endorse a ban while campaigning in Florida?" Food and Water Watch Florida Organizer Michelle Allen asked in the release.

"Florida may suffer from partisan gridlock just like any other state, but there are some issues where liberal environmentalists and far right Republicans alike can align to protect the health and safety of their communities," Allen said.

The release stopped short of calling on Democrats to back a nationwide ban on fracking, which has allowed the United States to become the world's No. 1 oil producer and a top producer of natural gas.

As a result, fracking enjoys support in states such as Texas and Oklahoma that have benefited economically from the US energy boom.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which water and chemicals are pumped into wells at high pressure to break up rocks, allowing oil and gas harvesting from tight shale formations.

Much of the opposition in Florida stems from fears that toxic fracking chemicals will poison underground aquifers beneath Everglades National Park and surrounding areas.