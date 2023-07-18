TOP STORIES OF THE DAY

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Ankara has received an appeal from Kiev that proposes to resume the grain deal without the participation of Russia, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

* China hopes that the participants in the grain deal will be able to properly solve the issue of global food security via dialogue and consultations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

* The United States has been discussing a possible extension of the grain deal with its allies and the United Nations, but Washington is not conducting any negotiations on the matter with the Russian authorities, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

* The countries of the collective West who sponsor the Kiev regime have failed yet again to condemn it, this time for its latest terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

* Russian air defense shot down 9 drones and suppressed by means of electronic warfare another 19 drones while repelling an attack on Crimea's east, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.

* It is necessary to avoid attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure, Mao Ning said on Tuesday, commenting on the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

* Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov proposed on Monday to change the Ukrainian constitution, in particular the provision banning the creation of foreign military bases, to speed up the country's accession to NATO.