Top Swedish, Albanian Diplomats Offer To Mediate Belarus Crisis - OSCE

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The OSCE's current chairman, Edi Rama of Albania, and his Swedish successor, Ann Linde, offered to come to Belarus to mediate between the government and the opposition, the security organization said on Monday.

"An open and constructive dialogue is needed to find a way forward in Belarus.

The OSCE stands ready to support this and to engage with all stakeholders," the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said in a press release.

A formal offer for a visit by the two foreign ministers has been made to the Belarusian government. The OSCE's Albanian chairmanship said it was concerned about the validity of the August 9 election and reports of police violence in Belarus.

