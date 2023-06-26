MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday that the European Union should prioritize its continued support for Ukraine, without dwelling on the analysis of the events in Russia involving the Wagner Group private military company.

On Sunday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that the recent developments in Russia would be the central topic of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg.

"This is an internal affair of Russia. We are following it very closely both from the point of the Swedish government but also from the side of the EU, because what happens in Russia is going to have an impact on the security circumstances. But the important thing right now is to stand by Ukraine," Billstrom told reporters before the EU Foreign Council in Luxembourg.

On Friday, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly striking at the group's camps, after which the Wagner troops seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny in the country.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, following a telephone conversation with Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, as a result of which the Wagner Group chief accepted proposal that his troops stop their movement in Russia and take steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed that the Wagner troops had decided to return to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. However, a source in Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday that the criminal case against Prigozhin had not been closed yet.