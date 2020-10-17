UrduPoint.com
Top Swedish Diplomat Self-Quarantined Since EU Summit - Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:46 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has self-quarantined and been working remotely since her arrival back home from a European Union summit in Luxembourg, Klara Watmani, the minister's press secretary, told the SVT broadcaster on Saturday, after news emerged that two of the meeting's participants tested positive for the new coronavirus

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has self-quarantined and been working remotely since her arrival back home from a European Union summit in Luxembourg, Klara Watmani, the minister's press secretary, told the SVT broadcaster on Saturday, after news emerged that two of the meeting's participants tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"The foreign minister feels good, she has no symptoms. But she works from home [and will continue to do so] until she receives the results of her [COVID-19] test," Watmani said.

Earlier in the day, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who both attended the EU summit on Monday, announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19.

