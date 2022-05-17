UrduPoint.com

Top Swedish Diplomat Signs Application For Country's NATO Accession - Mission To Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has signed an application for the country's accession to NATO, the Swedish delegation to the alliance said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has signed an application for the country's accession to NATO, the Swedish delegation to the alliance said on Tuesday.

"This morning Foreign Minister @annlinde signed the� application to join #NATO," the mission tweeted.

More Stories From World

