Top Swedish Diplomat Signs Application For Country's NATO Accession - Mission To Alliance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has signed an application for the country's accession to NATO, the Swedish delegation to the alliance said on Tuesday
"This morning Foreign Minister @annlinde signed the� application to join #NATO," the mission tweeted.