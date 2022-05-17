(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has signed an application for the country's accession to NATO, the Swedish delegation to the alliance said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has signed an application for the country's accession to NATO, the Swedish delegation to the alliance said on Tuesday.

"This morning Foreign Minister @annlinde signed the� application to join #NATO," the mission tweeted.