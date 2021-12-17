UrduPoint.com

Top Swiss Court Rejects Appeal Against Handover Of Russian Cybersecurity CEO To US

Top Swiss Court Rejects Appeal Against Handover of Russian Cybersecurity CEO to US

Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court has ruled against a stay of extradition of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin's to the United States, where he is wanted on insider trading charges, a judgment published on Friday shows

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court has ruled against a stay of extradition of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin's to the United States, where he is wanted on insider trading charges, a judgment published on Friday shows.

"The complaint will not be accepted," the ruling, dated December 10, read.

Klyushin, the founder of Russian cybersecurity firm M13, which offers media monitoring services, was arrested in Switzerland in March on a US warrant for allegedly making millions of Dollars from confidential data stolen from US companies. His lawyers argue the charges were trumped up to prosecute Klyushin for political motives.

The Lausanne-based court dismissed the final appeal against Klyushin's handover days after the Swiss federal criminal court upheld a previous rejection of appeal against the June extradition ruling, saying it did not regard charges as politically motivated.

