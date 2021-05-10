Top Syrian Court Approves Assad, 2 Other Candidates to Run for President on May 26

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Syrian Supreme Constitutional Court has approved three candidates, including incumbent President Bashar Assad, to run in the May 26 presidential election, rejecting all appeals from candidates who were disqualified, the head of the court, Mohammad Laham, said on Monday.

"The court has studied the appeals, according to the constitution, and decided to reject them all on the basis of the absence of any reason for their submission," Laham said, noting that there were six appeals.

"The Syrian Supreme Constitutional Court finally announces the presidential elections, in which the incumbent president and two announced candidates will run," he added.