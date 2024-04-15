Top Syrian Officer Faces War Crimes Charges In Swedish Court
Published April 15, 2024
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The highest-ranking Syrian military official to be tried in Europe on Monday appeared before a Stockholm court accused of war crimes during Syria's civil war.
Former brigadier general Mohammed Hamo, 65 who lives in Sweden, is accused of "aiding and abetting" war crimes and could get a life jail sentence.
The war between President Bashar al-Assad's regime and armed opposition groups, including Islamic State, erupted after the government repressed peaceful pro-democracy protests in 2011.
It has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions, and ravaged Syria's economy and infrastructure.
Wearing a dark blue shirt, jeans and sneakers, Hamo listened carefully and took notes as prosecutor Karolina Wieslander read out the charges.
Wieslander said Hamo had contributed -- through "advice and action" -- to the Syrian army's warfare, which "systematically included attacks carried out in violation of the principles of distinction, caution and proportionality."
"The warfare was thus indiscriminate," Wieslander told the court.
The charges concern the period of January 1 to July 20, 2012. The trial is expected to last until late May.
