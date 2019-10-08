UrduPoint.com
Top Taliban Commander Killed In Afghan-US Airstrike In Nangarhar Province - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

The Afghan and US forces have killed one of the top commanders of the Taliban's Red Unit, the movement's special forces group, during an operation in the east of the country, media reported, citing the Afghan National Directorate of Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Afghan and US forces have killed one of the top commanders of the Taliban's Red Unit, the movement's special forces group, during an operation in the east of the country, media reported, citing the Afghan National Directorate of Security.

Mawlavi Edris alias Abu Yousuf, who was at the helm of the Red Unit for Ghazni province, was killed in an airstrike in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the Khaama Press news Agency said on Monday.

The late Taliban commander is believed to have masterminded suicide attacks in Kabul as well as offensives in Ghazni province.

The Taliban have been fighting the Afghan government for years. Even though the United States and the radical Islamic movement started peace talks last year, the negotiations broke down in September, prompting more bloodshed.

