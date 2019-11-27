Top Taliban Commander Meets With Iranian Foreign Minister in Tehran - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Taliban co-founder and leading member Abdul-Ghani Baradar visited Tehran on Tuesday where he met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss the Afghan peace settlement and bilateral relations, according to the Taliban group.

Baradar, who now heads the Taliban's political affairs from the group's foreign office in Qatar, spoke with Iran's top diplomat about maintaining neighborly relations and addressing the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran, the Taliban spokesperson based in Qatar's capital of Doha, Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

The visit took place on the back of unofficial talks last week that the Taliban in Qatar held with United States representatives amid efforts to revive the talks in an official capacity.

Baradar was released from a Pakistani prison in October of last year at the US' request with the intention of boosting peace talks. The talks were eventually stalled when US President Donald Trump accused the Taliban of carrying out a terrorist attack that killed one US soldier.

Baradar held several top government posts in the Taliban-ruled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan before 2001 when a US-led invasion dissolved the government.