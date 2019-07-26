UrduPoint.com
Top Taliban Officials On Indonesia Visit To Discuss Afghanistan Peace Process - Spokesman

Top Taliban officials, including the movement's deputy leader, are on an official visit to Indonesia to discuss Afghanistan's issues, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday

"Led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, an eight-member delegation ... today left for Indonesia. During this trip, both sides will discuss the importance of better political relations, future [intra-Afghan] peace talks and importance of cooperation for the future of Afghanistan," Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban have visited at least three counties, including Russia, China and Iran. They have made several visits to Moscow as they took part in intra-Afghan dialogues.

"The Taliban had a bad vision to the world after US invasion, now the Taliban [movement] wants to show the world that they are not what they think," Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, told Sputnik.

A source close to the Taliban movement told Sputnik that the sides may discuss Afghan "peace talks gatherings which Indonesia likes to host."

The visit comes as a new round of US and Taliban peace talks in Qatar were put on hold for two days. Washington is trying to reach a peace deal with the movement under which the United States would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in exchange for assurances that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to speed up efforts to end almost a two-decade war after a phone call. The call came days after US President Donald Trump said he could wipe Afghanistan off the map but decided not to do so as it would cause 10 million deaths. The remarks were later criticized by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai as a "big insult" to his country's people.

