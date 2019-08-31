Top Thai Court Acquits Ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Of Graft Charge - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:37 AM
Thailand's Supreme Court on Friday cleared former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of a corruption charge in absentia over lack of evidence, media said
The court's chamber probing politicians ruled that witnesses could not prove that he had authorized loans by a state-run bank to a property development firm, the Bangkok Post reported.
The KTB reportedly lent 9.9 billion baht ($324 million at the current exchange rate) to the company in 2003-2004 despite it being in arrears.
Shinawatra was deposed in a military coup in 2006 and fled the country in 2008 to avoid jail on a conflict of interest conviction. He is wanted at home on several other corruption and abuse of power charges.