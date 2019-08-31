Top Thai Court Acquits Ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of Graft Charge - Reports

Thailand's Supreme Court on Friday cleared former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of a corruption charge in absentia over lack of evidence, media said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Thailand's Supreme Court on Friday cleared former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of a corruption charge in absentia over lack of evidence, media said.

The court's chamber probing politicians ruled that witnesses could not prove that he had authorized loans by a state-run bank to a property development firm, the Bangkok Post reported.

The KTB reportedly lent 9.9 billion baht ($324 million at the current exchange rate) to the company in 2003-2004 despite it being in arrears.

Shinawatra was deposed in a military coup in 2006 and fled the country in 2008 to avoid jail on a conflict of interest conviction. He is wanted at home on several other corruption and abuse of power charges.