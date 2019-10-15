Top Transnistrian Diplomat Talks to German Delegation About Bavaria Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Top Transnistrian diplomat Vitaly Ignatiev met with German delegates on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Bavarian conference that seeks to build trust between Moldova and its breakaway region.

"The minister confirmed that Transnistria was ready to attend the conference and outlined topics for expert talks that were of interest to Transnistria," his ministry said in a statement.

Ignatiev explained that last week's talks with Moldova in Bratislava failed to produce a joint protocol but said the self-proclaimed republic wanted to continue working on the document.

The minister also called on Transnistria's international partners to meet more often within the 5+2 format, which also includes the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine, the European Union and the United States.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria wants international recognition.