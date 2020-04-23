Top Trump Administration Medical Official Backtracks on Coronavirus Return Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield denied saying that the second coronavirus wave, possibly next fall or winter, will be worse, but warns that the disease may overlap with ordinary flu season.

"What I commented yesterday is that there is a possibility next fall and winter could be more difficult or complicated when we have two respiratory illnesses circulating at the same time - influenza and the coronavirus 19," Redfield said at a White House briefing on Wednesday. "I didn't say it's gonna be worse."

He added that his message was to the Americans "to embrace" flu vaccination.

The White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx said that it is not possible to predict whether the disease will return after being asked by US President Donald Trump if "there's a good chance that it won't"