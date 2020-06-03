MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Kellyanne Conway, a White House senior advise, said that the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis was a murder, noting that there is international racism and lack of equality for all people in the United States.

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after being arrested. A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while he was laying on his stomach handcuffed and saying he can not breathe. The incident sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, but many turned into riots.

"It is absolutely the case that there is institutional racism and that there is a lack of equality for all people in this country.

I think that is without doubt," Conway told reporters Tuesday, as quoted by Washington Examiner news website.

According to Conway, what was done to Floyd in police custody was a murder.

"We watched a man be murdered before our eyes on a videotape. As painful as it is to watch, I think most people should bring themselves to watch all eight minutes and 49 seconds or so of George Floyd's murder. I do not have another word for it," she added.

Conway praised the US Department of Justice for launching a civil rights investigation into the case at the Federal level, saying that there was "much to examine and much to improve" in the United States regarding minority rights and equality.