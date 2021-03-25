UrduPoint.com
Top Turkish, Chinese Diplomats Talk About Uighurs, Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu raised the fight against the pandemic and concerns about alleged ill treatment of China's ethnic Turkic minority Uighur during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Ankara on Thursday.

"Discussed potential of economic cooperation w/ FM Wang Yi of China on 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.

Will enhance our cooperation on fight against pandemic and vaccine. Conveyed our sensitivity and thoughts on Uighur Turks," he tweeted.

Turkey depends on China for COVID-19 vaccine supplies. At the same time, Turkish officials have repeatedly accused China of incarcerating and torturing Uighurs, a Muslim minority populating the far-western Xinjiang region. China argues they are being provided vocational training as a means of fighting extremism.

