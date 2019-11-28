(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday rejected the French president's criticism of the Turkish campaign in Syria , claiming that Emmanuel Macron backed terrorism.

Macron said earlier in the day that Turkey, a NATO ally, could not count on the organization's solidarity after it started unilateral military action against northern Syria last month.

"Macron wanted to create a terror state but our Operation Peace Spring upset his plans. He does not know what he is saying," Cavusoglu was quoted by the Milliyet daily as telling the Turkish parliament.

France has been part of a multinational coalition fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkey sees Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as terrorists.