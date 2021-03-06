UrduPoint.com
Top Turkish Diplomat Begins Trip To Uzbekistan On Saturday

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Uzbekistan on Saturday as part of a six-day Central Asia tour, which also includes trips to Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The trip to Uzbekistan from March 6-9 will see Cavusoglu meet with Uzbek President Sevket Mirziyoyev, Foreign Minister Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and foreign trade chief Sardor Umurzakov.

The meetings will focus on the ways for the two Muslim nations to deepen their cooperation. The dignitaries will discuss bilateral relations as well as key regional and international events.

Cavusoglu will also attend the meeting of the Turkish-Uzbek joint strategic planning group, grace the official opening of a Turkish consulate in Samarkand, and visit the ancient cities of Khiva and Bukhara.

