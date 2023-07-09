Top Turkish Diplomat, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the situation around the grain deal and the latest developments in Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a telephone conversation on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday. They discussed recent developments in Ukraine and the situation with the Istanbul 'grain' deal," the ministry said.