Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:31 PM

Top Turkish Diplomat Rejects Egypt's 'Insincere' Initiative for Libyan Peace

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevulut Cavusoglu railed against Egypt's peace initiative for Libya on Wednesday, calling it a thinly veiled attempt to save eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevulut Cavusoglu railed against Egypt's peace initiative for Libya on Wednesday, calling it a thinly veiled attempt to save eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

"It was unconvincing and insincere. Cairo's attempt at negotiating a ceasefire was stillborn ... The call to cease fire in order to save Haftar does not seem honest or trustworthy," he told a Turkish daily, Hurriyet.

Cavusoglu said Libya's warring parties should agree a truce at an internationally recognized platform, such as Berlin or Moscow. He slammed Haftar for declining to sign up to a deal that would have ended fighting in Libya, opting instead to seek support from Cairo.

"We will talk to the Russians about Libya in the coming days ... A ceasefire that might come out of a consensus under the aegis of the United Nations would be lasting and trustworthy," the Turkish minister added.

Haftar, whose troops have been laying siege to the Libyan capital of Tripoli since April of the last year, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in Cairo over the weekend. Sisi proposed that Libyan rivals implement a ceasefire starting June 8.

