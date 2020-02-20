UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Turkish Diplomat Says International Community Failed To Respond To Libya Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:39 PM

Top Turkish Diplomat Says International Community Failed to Respond to Libya Crisis

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the international community of failing to jointly address violence in Libya, in a comment to a state news channel on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the international community of failing to jointly address violence in Libya, in a comment to a state news channel on Thursday.

"The international system failed to take joint action to halt the conflict in Libya. There is also a lack of resolution," he told TRT.

Global and regional powers agreed at a conference on Libyan peace in Berlin last month to push for a lasting ceasefire between the two rival factions and stop arms shipments to them.

But hope that the warring parties would restart talks was dashed on Wednesday after the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli said it was pulling out of the peace process over continued shelling of the capital by the eastern-based Libyan National Army.

Related Topics

Resolution Army Berlin Tripoli Libya Government

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, German Ambassador ..

2 minutes ago

US-led Coalition Accuses Russian Patrol of Violati ..

2 minutes ago

Majority of Victims of Hanau Shooting of Foreign D ..

2 minutes ago

Global Climate Crisis Hits Horn of Africa With 3 Y ..

39 minutes ago

Turkish Military Refutes Reports of Requesting Pat ..

40 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Par ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.