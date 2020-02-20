Top Turkish Diplomat Says International Community Failed to Respond to Libya Crisis

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the international community of failing to jointly address violence in Libya, in a comment to a state news channel on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the international community of failing to jointly address violence in Libya, in a comment to a state news channel on Thursday.

"The international system failed to take joint action to halt the conflict in Libya. There is also a lack of resolution," he told TRT.

Global and regional powers agreed at a conference on Libyan peace in Berlin last month to push for a lasting ceasefire between the two rival factions and stop arms shipments to them.

But hope that the warring parties would restart talks was dashed on Wednesday after the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli said it was pulling out of the peace process over continued shelling of the capital by the eastern-based Libyan National Army.