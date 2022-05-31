UrduPoint.com

Top Turkish Diplomat Says Ukraine's Zelenskyy Wants To Meet With Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week he was ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It was only yesterday that Zelenskyy said in a phone conversation (with Erdogan) that he wanted to meet with Putin. Turkey will continue its efforts," Cavusoglu told the state news agency Anadolu.

Turkey has emerged as the lead mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting several rounds of negotiations since Russia launched a military operation in February. Talks hit a roadblock after Zelenskyy said Russian troops must give up the territories under their control.

