Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling in Presidential Race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has criticized The Economist, a British political magazine, for telling Turkish voters who they should vote for in next week's presidential election

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has criticized The Economist, a British political magazine, for telling Turkish voters who they should vote for in next week's presidential election.

The Turkish government has been at odds with the weekly over its scathing publications on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Economist turned up the heat on Thursday with a cover that called for Erdogan to be voted out to "save democracy."

"No one can usurp the democratic will of the Turkish nation. Our people will have their say on May 14," Cavusoglu wrote on social media.

The diplomat said he had recalled an op-ed he penned for The Economist's May 6 edition because he did not want to have anything to do with the people who interfered in his country's home affairs.

The Economist also published a cover story online suggesting that "If Turkey sacks its strongman, democrats everywhere should take heart." The editorial claimed that Erdogan's key rival was better placed to bring freedom and prosperity to Turks.

A recent survey by Turkish pollster Ivem showed that Erdogan would beat Kemal Kilicdaroglu, backed by a six-party opposition alliance, by a 3% margin if both went into a runoff. A second round of voting is tentatively scheduled for May 28.