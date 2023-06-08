UrduPoint.com

Top Turkish Diplomat, US's Blinken Discuss Grain Deal, Sweden's NATO Bid - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Top Turkish Diplomat, US's Blinken Discuss Grain Deal, Sweden's NATO Bid - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Newly-appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the grain deal and Sweden's accession to NATO during a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Today (on June 8), Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mister Blinken congratulated minister Fidan on his new appointment ... The issues of Sweden's membership in NATO, the processes of normalization of Turkey-Armenia and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the purchase and modernization of F-16s, as well as the Ukrainian grain deal were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

During the talks, both top diplomats stressed their readiness to meet again as soon as possible to discuss the two countries' common agenda, the statement read.

Related Topics

NATO Sweden June Top

Recent Stories

Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

24 minutes ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

42 minutes ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

2 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.