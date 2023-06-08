ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Newly-appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the grain deal and Sweden's accession to NATO during a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Today (on June 8), Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mister Blinken congratulated minister Fidan on his new appointment ... The issues of Sweden's membership in NATO, the processes of normalization of Turkey-Armenia and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the purchase and modernization of F-16s, as well as the Ukrainian grain deal were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

During the talks, both top diplomats stressed their readiness to meet again as soon as possible to discuss the two countries' common agenda, the statement read.