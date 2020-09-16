UrduPoint.com
Top Turkish Diplomats Attends Panel On Asia

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday attended Asia Anew Panel as part of the World Knowledge Forum via video conference

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday attended Asia Anew Panel as part of the World Knowledge Forum via video conference.

"Attended Asia Anew Panel of World Knowledge Forum via VTC. Shared our Asia Anew Initiative and contributions we can make to Asia. Discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of energy,digitalization,innovation, construction,transportation,health&tourism. @wkforum," Mevlut Cavusoglu posted on Twitter.

The World Knowledge Forum was launched in October 2000 after the 1997's Asian financial crisis hit the world, according to its website.

"Since then, the World Knowledge Forum has taken on the role as a platform for discussions to reduce knowledge gaps through knowledge sharing, and promote balanced global economic growth and prosperity," it added.

"The 21st World Knowledge Forum proposes 'Pandenomics Perspective: Shaping New Global Symbiosis' as a solution to save the world in chaos by COVID-19."

