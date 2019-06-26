Top UAE Diplomat Praises Status of Relations With Russia in Economy, Politics, Security

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Wednesday during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised results of UAE cooperation with Russia in such spheres as economy, politics, security and culture.

The ministers have met earlier in the day in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations as well as the situation in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, the Persian Gulf and Palestinian-Israeli tensions.

"As you have absolutely rightly noted, relations between our countries are developing and are of strategic nature. This is, of course, facilitated by the fact that they are under control of the leaders of our states, who maintain constant contacts .

.. Nevertheless, we certainly need to work more. But at this stage, I want to note that the results of this interaction, this cooperation, are already noticeable in economy, politics, cultural and security spheres," the UAE minister noted.

The leaders of Russia and the UAE maintain regular contacts. Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed in phone talks issues of Russia-UAE cooperation as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf region.

Lavrov paid a working visit to the UAE in March this year to discuss both bilateral relations and regional agenda with UAE officials.