Top UAE Diplomat To Meet With Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov After Lavrov Talks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:17 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that his visiting Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would also hold talks with Russian deputy prime minister in charge of industry and defense, Yuri Borisov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that his visiting Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would also hold talks with Russian deputy prime minister in charge of industry and defense, Yuri Borisov.

"Today is a good opportunity to discuss the state of our bilateral relations. The same issues will certainly be in the focus of your meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yuri Borisov," Lavrov said at the talks with Al Nahyan in Moscow.

The top Russian diplomat went on to commend bilateral economic cooperation.

"I would also like to point out our military and technical cooperation, our parliamentary contacts, humanitarian, cultural and educational ties. We believe that it fully meets the interests of our nations," he added.

According to the minister, Russia also appreciates its dialogue with the United Arab Emirates on international issues, especially on the Middle East and North Africa.

Lavrov described the visit as a "very valuable" opportunity to compare notes and look how the two countries could jointly contribute to settling numerous crises.

