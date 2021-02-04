Top UAE Diplomat, US State Secretary Discuss Ties as Washington Reviews Major Deals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken bilateral relations during phone talks against the backdrop of the recent decision by Washington to review major deals reached with the Arab nation under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Thursday.

Last week, Washington put a pause on sales of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and munitions to Saudi Arabia pending a review of major Trump-era arms deals. On Monday, US President Joe Biden reversed the decision of his predecessor made one day before leaving the office and restored a 10-percent duty on aluminum imports from the UAE introduced back in 2018. Thus, Trump's decision to levy the duties, which was due to enter into force on Wednesday, was not fulfilled, and the tariff regime remained the same.

"During the phone call, the parties reviewed strategic relations between the UAE and the US as well as a number of issues of common concern, including the peace accord between the UAE and Israel and its role in achieving security and stability in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials also discussed the recent developments in the Persian Gulf, as well as joint cooperation to confront regional threats and further maintain security and stability in the region, the ministry added.

In addition, the UAE minister expressed the country's readiness to promote partnerships with the US and cooperate to address current challenges while maintaining international peace and security.