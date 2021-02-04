UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top UAE Diplomat, US State Secretary Discuss Ties As Washington Reviews Major Deals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Top UAE Diplomat, US State Secretary Discuss Ties as Washington Reviews Major Deals

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken bilateral relations during phone talks against the backdrop of the recent decision by Washington to review major deals reached with the Arab nation under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Thursday.

Last week, Washington put a pause on sales of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and munitions to Saudi Arabia pending a review of major Trump-era arms deals. On Monday, US President Joe Biden reversed the decision of his predecessor made one day before leaving the office and restored a 10-percent duty on aluminum imports from the UAE introduced back in 2018. Thus, Trump's decision to levy the duties, which was due to enter into force on Wednesday, was not fulfilled, and the tariff regime remained the same.

"During the phone call, the parties reviewed strategic relations between the UAE and the US as well as a number of issues of common concern, including the peace accord between the UAE and Israel and its role in achieving security and stability in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials also discussed the recent developments in the Persian Gulf, as well as joint cooperation to confront regional threats and further maintain security and stability in the region, the ministry added.

In addition, the UAE minister expressed the country's readiness to promote partnerships with the US and cooperate to address current challenges while maintaining international peace and security.

Related Topics

Israel Washington UAE Trump Same Saudi Arabia 2018 From Arab

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, Korea’s Rural Development Administration ..

14 minutes ago

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

45 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

45 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.