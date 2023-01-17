UrduPoint.com

Top UK Diplomat Begins North America Tour To Rally Support For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly started a two-day trip to the United States and Canada on Tuesday where he would try to drum up support for sending heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Cleverly will tell the allies during his first visit to North America as defense secretary that "now is the time to go further and faster in giving Ukraine the tools to win the war," the Foreign Office said.

"He will underline that, with the right equipment, the Ukrainian people will prevail," the press statement read.

The top UK diplomat will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday and give a joint press conference at 3:30 p.m. EST (20:30 GMT). On Wednesday, Cleverly will head to Toronto for talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

The foreign secretary will also raise issues pertaining to Iran with his counterparts and describe the United Kingdom's ongoing efforts to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

