Top UK Diplomat Confirms Plans to Visit China

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Tuesday that he was planning to go to China, after media reported that the trip could take place in late July

"A big part of engagement is, of course, face to face. I've had face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials. And, of course, I'm looking at the options of a potential visit, but there are no details at this stage," he said.

Cleverly spoke at a press conference in London alongside visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled to London from Beijing where he met with President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials for talks on regional and global issues, including Ukraine.

Blinken told the press he could not agree more with Cleverly's comments on the need to engage with Beijing, saying it would be "irresponsible not to engage" because lack of contact made misunderstandings and conflict ever more likely.