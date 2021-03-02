UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top UK Diplomat Congratulates Gorbachev On 90th Birthday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Top UK Diplomat Congratulates Gorbachev on 90th Birthday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has congratulated ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday on Tuesday, calling him a great statesman.

"Warm wishes to Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday: a great statesman, Nobel prize winner and patriot, who opened up his country and made a huge contribution to east-west relations and world peace," he tweeted.

Congratulations for the Soviet Union's first president, who signed a declaration announcing its collapse in 1991, began pouring in from around the world on Monday, with the Russian, German and US presidents praising his political feats.

Pavel Palazhchenko, Gorbachev's interpreter from 1985-1991 and the press director at the Gorbachev Foundation, told the Rossiya 1 television channel that former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher used to say that Gorbachev was a man who Western leaders could and should work with.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia German Man United Kingdom TV From

Recent Stories

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

15 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

16 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

21 minutes ago

Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.