Top UK Diplomat Says Western Allies Should Facilitate Quick Victory of Kiev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday called on Western allies to step up their support for Kiev to hasten the end of the ongoing conflict by securing a Ukrainian victory over Russia.

"(T)his is the time if we want to bring this to a successful conclusion. And, of course, we should look to bring it (the conflict) to a conclusion quickly. The conclusion has to be a Ukrainian victory, and that dictates therefore that we need to intensify our support at this point in time (...) to give the Ukrainians the tools they need to get the job done," Cleverly said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) event.

According to Cleverly, while it is hard to speculate on the next phase of the conflict, it is in no one's interest to see it become a "long, drawn-out, attritional war."

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.